1 hour ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced an upgrade on the GH¢1 coin with enhanced security features.

A statement from the BoG said it will issue the upgraded GH¢1 coin into circulation from Monday,12th December 2022.

The coin, according to the Central Bank, is similar to the existing GH¢1 coin in shape, form and images; the Coat of Arms in front and the Scale of Justice at the back.

The BoG added that the upgraded coin is bi-metallic, with outer gold and inner silver.

The upgraded coin has a pronounced rough edge and incorporates a latent image, which appears in a rectangular form below the Scale of Justice at the back.

“The latent image changes from a radiating star to a One Ghana cedi symbol sandwiched between two stars when tilted,” the statement added.

The Central Bank stated that the existing and the upgradedGH¢1 coins will co-circulate until the existing coin is gradually withdrawn. The Bank encourages the public to accept the coins and use them.

Source: citifmonline