19 hours ago

In a bold move aimed at promoting Islamic values and reducing the financial burden on young couples, the Chief Imam of the Bole Traditional Area in the Savannah region, Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu, has announced a ban on extravagant weddings within his jurisdiction.

The ban, which takes effect on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, targets deviant practices that have become synonymous with weddings in the region.

"I am grateful to inform your esteemed office that I, the Chief Imam (Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu) of Bole Traditional Area, after several council meetings with the Islamic clergy, wish to put a ban on extravagant Islamic weddings within my jurisdiction which does not conform to Islamic practices," the Chief Imam stated in a letter to the Bolewura (Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area).

The Chief Imam explained that the decision was reached after several council meetings with Islamic clergy, who expressed concerns over the escalating costs of weddings in the area.

"This decision aims to curb deviant practices which set high wedding costs, therefore making it difficult for many youth to get married," he added.

The ban specifically targets three practices deemed to be un-Islamic: multiple dressings by couples, male beauticians dressing the opposite sex, and record dance, popularly known as jams.

"These deviant practices of late which are introduced by the youth include; 'Reception' (multiple dressings by the couples), male beauticians dressing the opposite sex, and record dance, popularly known as jams," the Chief Imam stated.

The Chief Imam has called on the community, including the police commander, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and local radio stations, to support the ban and ensure its full operationalization.

"I am, therefore, counting on your usual cooperation to help in the full operationalization of this ban," he appealed.

The Bole Traditional Area has a significant Muslim population, and the Chief Imam's decision is seen as a reflection of the community's commitment to upholding Islamic values.

The ban on extravagant weddings is expected to have a positive impact on the community, promoting a more conservative and humble approach to weddings.