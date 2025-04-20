1 day ago

Match week 2 of the Upper East Division 2 Middle League playoff produced an entertaining and drama-filled encounter between Paga Crocodile Stars and Bolga All Stars, as the latter came from behind twice to snatch a 3-2 victory and move top of the standings.

Both sides came into the game with wins in their opening fixtures — Paga Crocodile Stars having dismantled their opponents 4-1, while Bolga All Stars ground out a solid 2-1 victory.

The match started at an electrifying pace with Paga Crocodile Stars breaking the deadlock just two minutes in. But their joy was short-lived, as Bolga All Stars responded quickly, finding the equalizer just four minutes later to level things at 1-1. That set the tone for an intense first half, which ended with both teams locked at one goal apiece.

Just four minutes after the restart, Paga Crocodile Stars regained the lead to make it 2-1, showing attacking intent and confidence. However, the turning point came in the 71st minute when a Paga Crocodile Stars midfielder received his second yellow card for a reckless and needless challenge, reducing his side to ten men.

Bolga All Stars quickly capitalized on the numerical advantage. Five minutes after the red card, they equalized from a free-kick — a tame effort that surprisingly slipped under the goalkeeper's arms, one he certainly should have done better with.

Sensing momentum, Bolga All Stars pushed forward and finally took the lead for the first time in the match with a swift counterattack, making it 3-2.

Despite late efforts from Paga Crocodile Stars, the visitors held on until the final whistle to claim a hard-fought win.

With two wins from two games, Bolga All Stars now sit at the top of the playoff table with 6 points, firmly in control of their promotion hopes.

Story by Mohammed Yidana Misbao