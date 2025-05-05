3 days ago

Bolga All Stars SC gained promotion to Division One League after winning the second Division playoffs in the Upper East Region.

The Star Of The East, qualified back to country's second-tier (Division One League) Sunday after defeating Zorkor United FC 2-1 in their Division Two league playoff at the Kurt Okraku Technical Center.

From all expectations, the encounter was a crucial one for Bolga All Stars SC considering the pressure mounted on them from the minute go. After 19th minute of action where Zorkor United FC had taken the lead, 1-0 it became a ding-dong affair as Zorkor United FC struggled to hold the power of Bolga All Stars SC.

All Stars tormented their opponent from all angles yet could not net the leveller

The crunchy encounter could not record any goal for the first department as it stood 1-0 for Zorkor United FC. However, after recess the story line turned as Bolga All Stars SC continuous effort at the danger zone of Zorkor United FC paid-off.

Dennis Nyaaba in the 57th minute scored via the penalty spot to ensured his side comes back to the game.

His effort really gave enough energy to Bolga All Stars SC who eventually broke the hearts of Zorkor United FC fans with the tie-breaker which firmly secured their division one league qualification.

It was Nasiru Abdul Dauda's scintillating strike in the last quarter of the game that ensued Bolga All Stars SC win 2-1. This result also daunt the hopes of Berekum City FC who were bent on qualifying.

Bolga All Stars SC who previously played in the Ghanaian top-flight, is back to Division One League after two seasons and would be playing in Zone 1A in 2025/26 league season.

Story Kolog Bonaventure