Bolton Wanderers' manager Ian Evatt has expressed his excitement over the club's latest signing, English-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Osei-Tutu joins from VfL Bochum on an initial two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, becoming Bolton's seventh acquisition of the summer.

Evatt shared his optimism about the new addition, stating, "Jordi is a player we’ve been aware of for a while, and he has a great pedigree.

He started at Arsenal, had several successful loan spells in England, and made a significant impact in the Bundesliga. His experience at a high level is impressive."

The Bolton boss highlighted Osei-Tutu’s athleticism and skills, noting, "He is really athletic, fast, and has excellent dribbling skills.

His ability to take on opponents in wide areas is crucial for us."

Evatt also emphasized the value of bringing in a player with Bundesliga experience, saying, "It’s fantastic that he’s bought into our project.

We’re excited to see what he can bring to the team and hope he’ll be a massive success here."

Osei-Tutu will wear the number 14 shirt for Bolton Wanderers and is set to make his debut against Leyton Orient in League One on August 10th.

Osei-Tutu began his career at Reading before moving to Arsenal’s academy in 2015, where he showcased his tenacity and attacking prowess.

Though he made several Premier League benches, including one against Manchester United, he gained valuable experience through loan spells at Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

His time at VfL Bochum was particularly notable, with the defender scoring five goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances during the 2. Bundesliga season.

Osei-Tutu also had a stint at PAS Giannina, further adding to his European experience. His versatility and speed are expected to bolster Bolton’s defensive options for the upcoming campaign.