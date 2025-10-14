Cashew farmers in the Bono Region have taken a major step toward strengthening their collective voice and influence with the inauguration of the Bono Cashew Farmers’ Cooperative Union — the largest umbrella body dedicated to advancing the interests of cashew growers in the region.

The union, inaugurated under phase two of the “Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers” project by Cashew Watch Ghana (CWA) with support from the STAR Ghana Foundation, aims to enhance farmers’ capacity, promote fair pricing, and ensure equitable participation across the cashew value chain.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in Nsawkaw in the Tain District, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, National Coordinator of CWA and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), described the establishment of the union as a landmark achievement for the cashew industry.

“This marks a new dawn for cashew farmers. Through collective effort, we can build a resilient, transparent, and sustainable cashew sector that guarantees fair income for farmers and equitable benefits along the value chain,” he said.

Mr. Ahenu emphasized that despite cashew’s crucial role as one of Ghana’s top non-traditional exports, farmers continue to face persistent challenges, including price instability, limited access to quality seedlings, weak market linkages, and minimal value addition.

He reaffirmed CWA and GloMeF’s commitment to supporting the newly formed union through capacity-building programmes, policy advocacy, and strategic partnerships aimed at boosting farmer productivity and competitiveness.

“The union seeks to promote climate-smart farming practices, build farmers’ technical capacity, and strengthen their ability to negotiate fair trade terms,” he added.

Mr. Ahenu also highlighted the union’s goal of attracting investment into the cashew sector, expanding local processing, and creating employment opportunities for young people.

“We intend to collaborate closely with government and relevant agencies to ensure a fair, inclusive, and sustainable cashew industry,” he stated.

Representing the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), Dwoden Nyantakyi, Value Chain Officer, commended the farmers for their unity and reaffirmed TCDA’s readiness to partner with the union to enhance productivity and organization within the cashew industry.

“When farmers are well-organised, it becomes easier to channel support, uphold quality standards, and ensure that the benefits of the industry are distributed equitably,” he said.

Mr. Nyantakyi urged the union to operate with transparency, inclusivity, and innovation, stressing that these principles are essential to building resilience and improving the livelihoods of cashew farmers.

“This union is not just about farming — it’s about economic justice,” he said. “By uniting and amplifying their voices, farmers can secure a more sustainable and prosperous future for the next generation.”