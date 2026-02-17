1 hour ago

The Bono East Regional Police Command successfully returned a bag containing GHC 85,000 to its rightful owner after it was found abandoned along the Techiman-Kumasi Highway.

The discovery was made on February 14, 2026, at around 4:20 a.m. by officers stationed at the Police Snap Check Point.

The bag, which appeared to have fallen from a moving commercial vehicle, had the name “Ofori” and a phone number clearly marked on it, according to a statement by the police.

Under the supervision of Inspector George Appiah, the officers retrieved the bag and submitted it to the regional command for verification.

Police then contacted 53-year-old businessman Stephen Ofori from Ashtown, Kumasi, who confirmed that the bag and its contents belonged to him.

Ofori explained that the money was being transported from GCB Bank, Wa to Kumasi via a commercial vehicle.

After verification in his presence, the full amount of GHC 85,000 was returned to him.

The Bono East Regional Police Command commended the quick action and diligence of its officers and expressed gratitude to members of the public who alerted the police to the abandoned bag.