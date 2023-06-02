4 hours ago

This year’s edition of Green Ghana Day falls on Friday, June 9, 2023, and it will be commemorated across all regions in the country with a call on all citizens to come out in their numbers and support planting trees to revive our dying forests.

Green Ghana Day was first launched by President Akufo-Addo in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

The Bono East Regional Forestry Manager revealed that the ceremonial planting of trees in the region will take place at Bono Manso Water Falls, and it is expected that about 150, 000 seedlings will be planted.

Mr. Dickson Adjei Sakyi added that there are various species of trees to be planted, which the Forestry Commission is giving out to all willing Ghanaians who wish to come for them to plant for free and called on all residents to come out in their numbers to support the Green Ghana Day, which comes off on Friday, June 9, 2023.