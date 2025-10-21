1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into a tragic fire incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple at Asuakwa, a suburb of Sunyani East Municipality.

According to a statement from Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the police were alerted on Monday, October 20, 2025, and quickly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) already working to control the blaze.

The victims, identified as 65-year-old Nana Ameyaw Ampofo and 49-year-old Grace Adu Boafoawaa, were discovered burnt beyond recognition.

A crime scene management team conducted a thorough assessment, confirming that the entire building and its contents were completely destroyed. The bodies were recovered from the kitchen area, while a Toyota Highlander and a pickup truck parked nearby sustained partial damage.

The remains of the deceased have been sent to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation. The police are collaborating with the GNFS to investigate the cause of the fire and have assured the public that they will provide timely updates as the inquiry progresses.