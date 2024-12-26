6 hours ago

The Bono Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Alhaji Umar Abdul Kadir Coulibaly, has passed away after battling an illness, the Bono Regional Islamic Secretariat has announced.

Sheikh Coulibaly died on December 25, 2024, leaving the Islamic community in the Bono Region in deep mourning.

His passing marks a significant loss for the region, where he was a respected spiritual leader and an advocate for the development of Islam.

The Bono Regional Islamic Secretariat has assured that burial arrangements will be announced soon, in accordance with Islamic customs and traditions.

Sheikh Alhaji Umar Abdul Kadir Coulibaly will be remembered for his dedication and invaluable contributions to the growth of Islam in the Bono Region.