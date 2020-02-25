1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, has released a vehicle to the Para-Committee Chairman, Rev Samuel Annor to convey Athletes, Adizatu Shaban and Emmanuel Kofi Turkson back to Sunyani.

The duo, together with National Taekwondo Athlete, Eunice Omolara Adedapo and Coach Maxwell Alornyo will be arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at 4:00am on Thursday (Feb 26), after participating in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games Qualifiers at Rabat Morocco.

"The Regional Minister has dispatched a vehicle to me to go and welcome our gallant Athletes from Morocco who are arriving at dawn and bring them to Sunyani."

"Initially, she was to host the athletes at the Residency but unfortunately, she'll be very busy this weekend as the Queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area is being laid in state, so she'll be hosting a lot of dignatiries. But in addition to the release of the vehicle together with a driver, she's given a token to entertain the athletes." - Rev Annor added.

Board Members of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation are expected to welcome the gallant athletes back home after a great experience and exposure.

The passionate Bono Regional Minister, supported the Para non-Residential camping with cash towards the Qualifiers on February 24, 2020.

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation is forever grateful to the Honorable Regional Minister for her support.

Source: GTFCommunications