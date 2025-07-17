2 hours ago

Ghanaian International and new Al Qadsiah player, Christopher Bonsu Baah pens down a heartfelt farewell message to Genk as he departs.

The 20-year-old electrifying winger signed a bumper deal to join Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah for a fee of €15M after his stint with Belgium Pro League side, KRC Genk.

The former Shooting Stars attacker joined his new teammates in The Netherlands as pre-season began ahead of the new Saudi Pro League campaign.

On Wednesday, July 16 2025, the highly-rated forward signed all necessary documentation and all necessary paperwork to complete the move make the it official.

He subsequently took to the internet and penned down a heartfelt farewell message to Genk, posting:

"To my Genkies FC family, from the very first day, you welcomed me with warmth, respect, and open arms. I’m truly grateful for the unwavering support that made me feel at home.

"To the management, medical team, staff, andâ€”most of allâ€”my teammates: thank you for the incredible memories and the strong bond we’ve built together.”

"Leaving Genk is one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make, but it’s time for a new chapter and fresh challenges. Thank you for everything. May God bless you all. With heartfelt gratitude, Christopher Baah."

Bonsu Baah made 90 appearances for Genk, scoring 5 goals and delivering seven assists, across two seasons and also made his official Black Stars debut in the breakthrough season of the 2024/2025 campaign.