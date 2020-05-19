57 minutes ago

Ghana's Emmanuel Ntim has shown a lot of promise in the French Ligue 2 for his current employers Valenciennes.

His form has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux who want to add the versatile defender to their roster.

The versatile defender is adept at playing across the back line and his form has wowed many in the French Ligue 2 and it is no wonder the Ligue 1 side have shown interest.

Ntim made 24 appearances for his side in the French Ligue 2 before the coronavirus induced break and the subsequent annulment of the league.

The former Ghana youth player is a versatile player capable of playing anywhere in defence with this appealing to Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa.

The Navy White and Blues conceded 34 goals in 28 games, and finished the season in 12th place.

Ntim joined the French side from the Right to Dream Academy in 2014 and has risen through the youth ranks to the first team.