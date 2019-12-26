2 hours ago

Founder of Boresah Royal Foundation, Queen Boresah gifting live fowl to an old lady on Boxing Day

Christmas is a season of goodwill, but can also be a tough time for many people, including those who are homeless, bereaved, lonely or struggling to make ends meet. Act of kindness can have a huge impact on the lives of these people.

The Boresah Royal Foundation (BRF) has joined the less fortunate in the Volta region to celebrate this year's Christmas with them in a special way.

The Foundation targetted widows/widowers, disabled and the aged and gifted them with items such as rice, oil and live fowl.

It was an emotional moment as some of them wept in appreciation.

The giveaway formed part of the Foundation's humanitarian gestures to widows and widowers in that part of the country over the years every Christmas.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boresah Royal Foundation, Queen Boresah Fantevie said the entire world is in a season of love and there was necessary for her outfit to put a smile on faces of the underprivileged in society.

She also wished all widows and widowers across the country a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year and charged everyone to 'show some love'.