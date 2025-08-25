Borussia Dortmund have reportedly banned all family members from accessing their dressing room following an incident involving Jobe Bellingham’s father, Mark, during their Bundesliga opener.
Dortmund looked set for a comfortable win against St. Pauli on Saturday, leading 3-1 with five minutes to play, but collapsed late on to draw 3-3.
Tensions escalated after the final whistle when Mark and his wife, Denise, confronted club officials over Jobe’s substitution at half-time on his debut.
According to Sky Sports Germany, Mark engaged in a heated exchange with sporting director Sebastian Kehl, voicing frustrations not only over his son’s withdrawal but also the team’s overall display.
German outlet BILD further reported that Mark sought a meeting with head coach Niko Kovac, where he “made no secret of his opinion.”
In response, Dortmund have now introduced a strict ban preventing family members from entering the dressing room, in a bid to avoid similar confrontations going forward.
