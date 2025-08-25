2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly banned all family members from accessing their dressing room following an incident involving Jobe Bellingham’s father, Mark, during their Bundesliga opener.

Dortmund looked set for a comfortable win against St. Pauli on Saturday, leading 3-1 with five minutes to play, but collapsed late on to draw 3-3.

Tensions escalated after the final whistle when Mark and his wife, Denise, confronted club officials over Jobe’s substitution at half-time on his debut.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Mark engaged in a heated exchange with sporting director Sebastian Kehl, voicing frustrations not only over his son’s withdrawal but also the team’s overall display.

German outlet BILD further reported that Mark sought a meeting with head coach Niko Kovac, where he “made no secret of his opinion.”

In response, Dortmund have now introduced a strict ban preventing family members from entering the dressing room, in a bid to avoid similar confrontations going forward.