3 hours ago

Borussia Mönchengladbach has bolstered their squad with the addition of 18-year-old German-born Ghanaian winger, Charles Herrmann.

The talented youngster, previously with Borussia Dortmund's youth team, has joined the Fohlen on a free transfer, marking his first professional contract.

Herrmann, primarily a left winger, is expected to continue his development in Gladbach's lower ranks initially.

Sporting director Roland Virkus highlighted the club's long-term vision for Herrmann, stating, "He is a young, talented player who has the potential for higher tasks.

First of all, however, he has to settle here. We will give him the chances and the time to develop."

The U17 world and European champion has been on Gladbach's radar for several years. Mirko Sandmöller, director of the youth performance center, expressed his delight at finally securing Herrmann's signature.

"We wanted to convince Charles to come to us four years ago," Sandmöller remarked. "We are very pleased that he has now decided to join Borussia Mönchengladbach a few years later - even though there were a number of national and international interested parties for him.

He has a good left foot, is strong at dribbling and always creates goal-scoring opportunities with his dynamism.”

According to the Rheinische Post, Herrmann is primarily planned for the “transition area from the U23 to the professionals,” suggesting that he will initially hone his skills with the U23 team before making a potential leap to the senior squad.

This strategic approach underscores the club’s commitment to nurturing Herrmann's talent and integrating him into the professional setup at the right time.