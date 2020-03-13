1 hour ago

Ataa Adwoa hitmaker, Bosom P Yung, is among the host of top Ghanaian artistes that have have been billed to thrill guests at the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) nominees party scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at the Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar in Cantonments, Accra.

Other artistes who will light up the stage are Nhyiraba Kojo, Screw Face, Nacee, Kin Frenze, Guru, Article Wan, Kumi Guitar, Lord Paper, IONA and the DeVox Acapella group.

Speaking about the event, CEO of the GMA USA, Dennis Boafo said the nominees launch will also serve as the official launch of the awards ceremony in Ghana considering the fact that a similar ceremony has already been held in the USA.

“This event, the first of its kind is to reward Ghanaian artistes based in both the USA and Ghana and as such, it is obvious that after mega launch in the USA, we do the same in Ghana. We want to give Ghanaians a feel of the elegance and class that this GMA USA embodies. Anyone who attended the launch in the USA will testify to its standard and that is what we want to showcase to Ghanaians come Thursday, March 26,” he said.

Dennis Boafo mentioned that the GMA USA, will honor artists in multiple musical genres in the following categories; High Life song of the year, Hiplife /Hip-Hop song of the year, Contemporary Inspirational Song of the Year, Social Media Trending Artist, Gospel Song of the Year, as well as awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Popular Song and Artist of the Year among others.