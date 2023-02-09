3 hours ago

The Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Edwin Alfred Provencal, and his management team have completed the first phase of engagement with depot staff across the company’s operational areas.

The first phase started with staff at the Accra Plains Depot in the Greater Accra Region, Akosombo and Mami Water in the Eastern Region and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The purpose of the engagement is to deepen staff awareness, share strategic information, and seek the staff’s opinion and support in the running of the company.

During the engagement, Mr Provençal told the staff that the issues bothering employees’ welfare are of paramount concern on his agenda.

Mr. Provençal took time to explain the importance of the ‘Gov’t’s Gold-For-Oil’ programme and the role BOST staff are expected to play to ensure the success of the programme.

The Managing Director was accompanied by the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Moses Asem, General Manager (GM) in charge of HR & Administration, Mr. Augustine Appiah, GM of Corporate Communications & External Affairs, Mr. Adjei Marlick, GM of Terminal & Transmission, Mr. Josiah Attah Yarley, GM Corporate Planning, Mr. Ato Wilson and Head of IT, Kwabena Brobby Appiah are accompanying the MD on the tour.

The second phase of the depot staff engagement will cover Kumasi, Buipe, Bolgatanga and Savelugu.