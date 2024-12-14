Botanical Garden Skopje: A Sanctuary for Rare and Endangered Plants

35 minutes ago

Discover the Botanical Garden Skopje, a hub for rare plant conservation, education, and ecological research. Explore its rich biodiversity and efforts in environmental preservation.

Nestled in the heart of North Macedonia, the Botanical Garden Skopje stands as a beacon of biodiversity and conservation. With over a thousand plant species, many of them rare, this institution is a cornerstone of research, education, and ecological awareness. Established in the 1950s and part of the Institute of Biology at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, the garden continues to inspire and educate generations while safeguarding the region’s unique flora.

A Legacy of Conservation: Over Seven Decades of Botanical Research

The Botanical Garden Skopje, created in the 1950s, has grown into a vibrant hub of plant diversity. “It’s been around for 74 years,” shared Cvetanka Stojchevska, assistant researcher and master of biosystematics, in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

The garden hosts an impressive collection of plant species, ranging from indigenous flora to rare plants found in the mountainous and valley regions of North Macedonia. “We house plants from ponds, valleys, and mountains that naturally thrive in these territories,” explained Stojchevska.

This dedication to preserving rare species makes the Botanical Garden an invaluable resource for conservationists and researchers alike.

Educational Excellence: Shaping Young Minds Through Nature

Education lies at the heart of the Botanical Garden Skopje’s mission. According to Stojchevska, the garden has emphasized educational outreach in recent years, particularly targeting primary and secondary school students.

“Our main goal is to raise awareness among the youngest generations. Many children, even from kindergartens, participate in workshops that align with their school curriculum,” she noted.

The garden’s educational initiatives have gained international recognition, becoming part of the experimental learning network supported by UNICEF and the Embassy of Sweden. These programs aim to foster a deeper understanding of environmental issues among young learners.

Tackling Pollution: Plants as Ecological Guardians

This semester, the garden has expanded its focus to include air pollution and its impact on plant life.

“We are examining how plants influence pollution, whether they mitigate its effects, and how pollution affects plants as living organisms,” said Stojchevska.

These studies not only enhance ecological research but also highlight the critical role plants play in combating environmental challenges.

A Haven of Biodiversity: From Greenhouses to Open Parks

Spanning an 11-acre park and a 100-square-foot agricultural greenhouse, the Botanical Garden Skopje houses a diverse collection of over 950 plant species.

The greenhouse is home to plants like sansevieria, aloe vera, bougainvillea, and zamia, while the park showcases trees and plants native to North Macedonia’s mountains and valleys. Stojchevska emphasized the garden’s commitment to “ex situ” conservation, protecting endangered plants both in their natural habitats and within the garden.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Growth and Tourism

Despite its successes, the Botanical Garden Skopje aspires to expand its capacity and diversity. “We hope to enrich our collection with more plants and greenhouses,” shared Stojchevska.

She also highlighted the potential for the garden to become a key tourist attraction. “When you visit a city, the botanical garden and the zoo are must-see places. They reflect the culture and biodiversity of a country.”

Preserving Nature, Inspiring Generations

The Botanical Garden Skopje remains a vital institution for conservation, education, and ecological research. As it nurtures rare and endangered plants while educating future generations, it continues to serve as a testament to the importance of protecting our planet’s biodiversity.