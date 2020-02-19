1 hour ago

Aduana Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko each played with 10 players apiece in their match day 11 clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

Both teams named 11 players for their league game but interestingly enough both teams where content to start the game with ten men apiece for more than 30 minutes.

In Kotoko's starting line up, Martin Antwi was due to start but funny enough he was sat on the bench for more than half an hour before coming on to the pitch.

It was no different for the home side Aduana Stars who also had Farouk Adams in their starting line up but he was also sat on the substitutes bench for more than 30 minutes.

It was as If both sides were reluctant to start the game with 11 men and it was past thirty minutes and they were on the bench.

They indeed played the entire first 45 minutes with 10 men with reasons best known to both sides.

But snippets of information gathered revealed that it was due to what they had been told by their spiritual advisers.

Interestingly both set of coaches were not disturbed about their teams being a month down without any due course but their own doing.

Ultimately Asante Kotoko lost the game with a last gasp goal from Samuel Bioh.