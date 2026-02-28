1 hour ago

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers produced one of the shocks of the Premier League season with a commanding 2-0 victory over high-flying Aston Villa at Molineux.

Wolves went into the contest rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just 10 points from 27 matches, their relegation fears deepening by the week. Villa, by contrast, arrived in third place, sitting behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification.

Few predicted what would unfold.

After a tense first half, Wolves found their breakthrough in the 61st minute when João Gomes fired home to send the home crowd into celebration.

Villa pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Wolves defended with determination and discipline. Deep into stoppage time, Rodrigo Gomes sealed the victory with a decisive second goal.

‎The win lifts Wolves to 13 points from 28 matches, offering a glimmer of hope in their battle for survival. For Villa, however, the defeat could have significant implications in the fight to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.

On a night when form and league positions appeared irrelevant, Wolves reminded everyone why the Premier League remains one of football’s most unpredictable competitions.