25 minutes ago

AFC Bournemouth's chief executive Neill Blake has expressed his delight following the club's successful agreement with forward Antoine Semenyo on a new five-year contract, extending his stay at Vitality Stadium until at least the summer of 2029.

Blake highlighted Semenyo's rapid development since joining the club, noting, "It has been clear for all to see the rate of Antoine's development since joining 18 months ago.

He has gone from strength to strength and enjoyed an incredible first full season with us."

Emphasizing the significance of the new contract, Blake added, "Agreeing on a new long-term contract was important for us to recognize his contribution as a key member of our squad, and we're excited to see this continue for years to come."

Semenyo's new deal follows a stellar campaign under manager Andoni Iraola, where he played a pivotal role in Bournemouth achieving a record-breaking Premier League points tally of 48.

The 24-year-old featured in 33 top-flight matches last season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

His impactful performances included crucial goals against Liverpool, Burnley, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Notably, his memorable brace against Luton Town secured a remarkable 4-3 victory, making Bournemouth only the fifth team in Premier League history to win after overturning a 3-0 deficit.

This achievement earned Bournemouth the Premier League’s Most Improbable Comeback award for the 2023/24 season.

Semenyo's consistency and contributions also earned him the club’s Michael Matthews Jewellers Player of the Month award for November.

Since his arrival from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has made a significant impact, totaling 47 appearances for the Cherries across all competitions.

With Semenyo's continued growth and commitment, Bournemouth looks forward to further successes in the upcoming seasons as they aim to solidify their place in the Premier League.