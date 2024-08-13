2 hours ago

Bournemouth are reportedly targeting Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as a potential replacement for Dominic Solanke, who has recently completed a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

With Solanke’s departure leaving a gap in their attacking lineup, the Cherries are on the hunt for a new forward and have set their sights on Nketiah.

The Arsenal striker has also garnered interest from French club Marseille, but negotiations with them have stalled due to disagreements over the transfer fee.

This development could provide Bournemouth with a clear opportunity to secure Nketiah's signature.

However, Arsenal are reportedly seeking around €30 million for the 25-year-old, whether through a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Nketiah has been a part of Arsenal’s first-team squad throughout Mikel Arteta’s tenure as manager, but he has struggled to establish himself as the club’s primary striker.

Despite this, he has made over 150 appearances for the Gunners, contributing 38 goals and seven assists.

As Bournemouth look to fill the void left by Solanke, Nketiah could be an ideal fit to lead their attack in the upcoming season.