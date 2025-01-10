6 hours ago

Entertainment personality DJ Slim has expressed dissatisfaction with a recent Instagram post shared by Sarkodie.

On January 8, 2025, Sarkodie posted on his Instagram page, "Back to gari soakings like we never left."

This comment sparked controversy on social media, with some netizens interpreting it as a reaction to President John Dramani Mahama's return to office on January 7, following his victory in the 2024 election.

But speaking on this development during a discussion on his "The Street Is Watching" podcast on January 9, 2025, DJ Slim sternly criticised the Sark Nation boss.

He said if the comment had a political undertone, then Sarkodie should be ashamed.

"If this has a political undertone, Sarkodie, you should bow your head in shame wherever you find yourself. You have disappointed us so much," he said.

DJ Slim also criticised the timing of Sarkodie's post, stating that it was poorly timed for the message it conveyed.

"I think this is the wrong statement for him based on the time. The post could mean different things, but the timing suggests he has publicly declared himself as a member of the New Patriotic Party," he added.

Background

Sarkodie has been vocal in the past about his dissatisfaction with the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama.

From 2013 to 2016, the rapper used his music to voice his grievances, with one notable example being his 2014 track "Inflation," which expressed his displeasure with Mahama's leadership.

However, Sarkodie became notably silent during the tenure of President Akufo-Addo, despite repeated calls from his fans.

Watch the full video below: