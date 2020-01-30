2 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer, Patrick Allotey is in the grips of the Police after pummeling a Kotoko fan on Sunday during Hearts of Oak's clash with Asante Kotoko.

The boxer was asked to report to the Ministries Police Station in Accra after the fan he assaulted, Michael Siaw, lodged an official complaint.

According to Ghanacrusader.com the boxer who was no where to be found as at the time the invitation was extended to him is now in the grips of the Police.

“He [Patrick Allotey] is in the police custody as at this afternoon, He was with the Regional Crime Officer in Accra.

“He has been referred to the Regional police headquarters in Accra for interrogation,” an eyewitness told Ghanacrusader.

The boxer has been widely condemned for his actions last Sunday and has a charge from the Ghana Boxing Association waiting for him should he adequately fight of the Police case.

Boxers are not supposed to fight outside the ring under no circumstance and Allottey broke that rule and will be sanctioned with a revocation of his boxing license a possibility.