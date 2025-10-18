2 hours ago

A disturbing incident has come to light in Accra, where a 10-year-old boy was caught sodomizing a six-year-old boy with a physical disability at an orphanage home.

The younger boy was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by the older boy, who claimed to have been taught the act by someone else.

The 10-year-old boy had been admitted to the orphanage after being found stranded in Accra.

He claimed to have come from Techiman with his mother to sell goods, but when she didn’t return, he was left alone.

Despite efforts to locate his mother through announcements at local markets, no one came forward to claim him. The orphanage took him in, providing shelter and care.

The abuse came to light when another boy witnessed the act and intervened to stop it.

The woman who confronted the 10-year-old boy reportedly stated that the victim was physically challenged and vulnerable, making him an easy target for the older boy’s actions.

The 10-year-old boy admitted to having been a victim of sexual abuse himself and claimed to have sodomized other children before.

Understanding Child Sexual Abuse

Child sexual abuse is a complex issue with multiple factors contributing to its occurrence.

According to experts, children who experience abuse may be more likely to exhibit abusive behavior themselves.

Factors such as lack of supervision, exposure to inappropriate content, and mental health issues can also contribute to child sexual abuse.