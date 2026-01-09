2 days ago

A 15-year-old basic school pupil, Emmanuel Quansah, has died after he was knocked down by a vehicle during a night float in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The deceased, a resident of Mempeasem near Essikado, is reported to have left home on Saturday following a disagreement with his sister and an attempt by his mother to discipline him.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Gabriel Mensah, Emmanuel later joined a group from Mpintsim that was on a night float at about 11:30 pm. He reportedly joined the group at Ngyiresia as they moved along the main road.

The incident occurred at the Essipong Stadium junction when a KIA vehicle, with registration number GW-4592-18, travelling from the Secko Junction direction, allegedly suffered brake failure and rammed into the crowd.

Three people, including Emmanuel, were knocked down in the incident. The victims were first rushed to St Benedict Hospital at Inchaban and later referred to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Emmanuel, however, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly arrested by members of the group and assaulted, while the vehicle was vandalised before he was later handed over to the police. He was subsequently granted bail to seek medical treatment as investigations continue.

Mr Mensah noted that the float was conducted without police escort.

“Some youth were on a float on the main road without police escort. Because it was at night, the driver did not see what was ahead of him and unfortunately ran into the crowd,” he said.

Police are investigating the incident.