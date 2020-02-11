57 minutes ago

A 19-year-old boy, Solomon Tetteh, has been arrested by the Police for setting fire into the room of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Abigail Tei, for breaking up with him.

The arson attack occurred Sunday morning at Huhunya a community near Nkruakan in the Eastern region.

The suspect broke into the room of the ex-girlfriend who had travelled, sprinkled patrol in the room and set it on fire.

The blaze affected five other rooms in the family house displacing five occupants.

A witness in the House narrated to Starr News that “around 11 am we were eating when we heard one of the guys saying our house is on fire so we rushed to the scene. The person who caused the fire run away so immediately we rushed to where he was to and arrest him.”

The ex-girl lover Abigail Tei, a mother of one told Starr News she is traumatized and feels unsafe.

“I was not around but someone called me that the boy has invaded my room and set fire into it. All the rooms here have been burnt. I lost everything my clothes, my fridge, mattress, my child’s clothes. I have broken up with him for the past month".

“I have nothing to do with him. I don’t feel safe.I don’t know what will happen if he is released.”

