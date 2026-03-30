Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah continued her fine form in front of goal, scoring the winner for Nottingham Forest Women in a 2-1 victory over Durham Women FC in the Women’s Super League 2.
The Ghana international struck the decisive goal to secure all three points for her side, marking her second consecutive league game on the scoresheet.
Boye-Hlorkah’s latest contribution takes her tally to seven goals and one assist this season, underlining her importance to Nottingham Forest’s attacking threat.
The 30-year-old forward has been a key figure for the club, combining experience with consistent performances as they continue their campaign in England’s second tier.
Her growing influence also serves as a boost for the Ghana women's national football team, as she maintains strong form at club level.
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