37 minutes ago

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah continued her fine form in front of goal, scoring the winner for Nottingham Forest Women in a 2-1 victory over Durham Women FC in the Women’s Super League 2.

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‎The Ghana international struck the decisive goal to secure all three points for her side, marking her second consecutive league game on the scoresheet.

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‎Boye-Hlorkah’s latest contribution takes her tally to seven goals and one assist this season, underlining her importance to Nottingham Forest’s attacking threat.

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‎The 30-year-old forward has been a key figure for the club, combining experience with consistent performances as they continue their campaign in England’s second tier.

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‎Her growing influence also serves as a boost for the Ghana women's national football team, as she maintains strong form at club level.