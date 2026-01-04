3 hours ago

Morocco booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania, thanks to a decisive second-half goal from Brahim Díaz.

The breakthrough came in the 64th minute when Díaz struck with confidence to settle a tense contest and spark celebrations among the home support.

Tanzania defended resolutely for long periods, frustrating the Atlas Lions with their organisation and discipline, but Morocco’s persistence eventually paid off as Díaz found the net at a crucial moment.

The goal underlined the forward’s growing importance to the national side. With 12 goals in his first 19 appearances for Morocco, only Salaheddine Bassir has scored more in his opening outings for the Atlas Lions.

Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, controlled much of the match but had to remain patient as Tanzania threatened on the counter-attack.

At the final whistle, the Moroccan players acknowledged the crowd, aware that progress in the knockout stages often requires efficiency rather than flair.

The hosts now move into the last eight of the tournament, with Díaz’s rising influence continuing to fuel their hopes of lifting the AFCON trophy.