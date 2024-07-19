11 hours ago

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante has acknowledged the need to enhance his goal-scoring record for West Bromwich Albion in the upcoming Championship season.

The 25-year-old striker, who made his international debut for Ghana in June, has been Albion’s top scorer for the past two seasons since his £300,000 transfer from Salford City in August 2022.

Despite consistent performances, Thomas-Asante faced criticism for not netting more goals.

In his debut season, he scored nine goals across all competitions, and he improved to 12 goals last season, with 11 in the league.

This progress came despite Albion's injury challenges, particularly to key players Daryl Dike and Josh Maja.

Speaking to the club’s website, Thomas-Asante expressed gratitude for his achievements but admitted he could have done better.

"I’m really grateful to have won the top goalscorer award last season, and it was really exciting to do so," he said.

"I’ve managed to do it twice in a row now, and I was able to better 2022/23’s tally in 2023/24, which I was pleased about. It’s always encouraging."

Thomas-Asante acknowledged the criticism regarding his goal count and emphasized his personal drive for improvement.

"I know there was criticism regarding not scoring more goals, and as a striker, you have to take that on the chin, but nobody knows I could have scored more than myself.

Nobody sets higher standards for me than myself, and I’m always driving myself forward to improve in all aspects of my game," he stated.

Looking ahead, Thomas-Asante is determined to build on his performance from last season and elevate his goal-scoring contributions for West Bromwich Albion in the upcoming campaign.