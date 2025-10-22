23 minutes ago

Brandon Thomas-Asante is on a scoring tear in the English Championship, netting five goals in his last three matches, including a brace against Portsmouth on Tuesday night to lead Coventry City to a 2–1 away win at Fratton Park.

The Black Stars attacker, formerly of West Bromwich Albion, has now tallied 8 goals and 3 assists in 11 appearances this season, emerging as a key figure in Coventry’s promotion push.

“It’s not just about me… the boys are making it very easy for me,” Thomas-Asante said post-match.

“You don’t have to rest on eight goals… for me that’s gone. I just want to keep going.”

Match Recap: Portsmouth vs Coventry



30’ : Thomas-Asante opens scoring, assisted by Ellis Simms

: Thomas-Asante opens scoring, assisted by Ellis Simms

56’ : Thomas-Asante doubles the lead, again from Simms

: Thomas-Asante doubles the lead, again from Simms

90+’: Makenzie Kirk scores consolation for Portsmouth

Thomas-Asante playedull throttle, showcasing pace, positioning, and composure — all signs of a player hitting his stride.

Now boasting of a brace in two successive games as well as five goals in his last three games for Coventry City, the 26-year-old now tallies a whopping eight goals and three assists in eleven games for the English Championship leaders.

With his form peaking and his mindset grounded, Thomas-Asante is not only leading Coventry’s charge, but also strengthening his case for Ghana’s final World Cup squad.