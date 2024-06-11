53 minutes ago

English-born forward Brandon Thomas-Asante made his Ghana debut as the Black Stars triumphed over the Central African Republic in a thrilling contest at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The West Bromwich Albion striker replaced Mohammed Kudus late in the game, contributing significantly to the Black Stars' hard-fought 4-3 victory, which was highlighted by a hat-trick from Jordan Ayew.

This win moved Ghana to the top of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his brief appearance, Thomas-Asante's performance was impactful, helping ensure Ghana secured all three points in a match that saw them survive a strong challenge from the Wild Beasts.

Thomas-Asante, born in England to Ghanaian parents, had previously been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast but did not make the final team.

He was also absent from the international friendlies in March against Nigeria and Uganda.

Coach Otto Addo called him up for the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Though he did not play in the match against Mali, Thomas-Asante's debut against the Central African Republic showcased his potential and hinted at the contributions he could make in future matches for the Black Stars.

Thomas-Asante's involvement in the game marks the beginning of what could be a promising international career, providing Ghana with another valuable attacking option as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification.