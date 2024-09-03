3 hours ago

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed his commitment to making a significant impact while representing Ghana.

The Coventry City striker has been called up to the national team for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Thomas-Asante, who made his debut for Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic in June, joined his teammates for training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the session, he shared his determination to contribute positively to the team's success.

“I want us to be victorious, and whenever I get the chance to play, it's an opportunity to make a difference,” he stated.

“I have it in my heart that I want us to be successful as a nation. I've seen what we've achieved in the past, and I'm ready to do my part to help us accomplish even greater things."

The Black Stars are set to continue their preparations with a training session at the Baba Yara Stadium later today, ahead of their match against Angola, which is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

Following the Angola match, Ghana will travel to Berkane, Morocco, to face Niger in their second Group F encounter on Monday, September 9.