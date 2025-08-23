10 hours ago

Ghana attacker, Brandon Thomas-Asante scores and registers two assists in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon as his side, Coventry City beat Queens Park Rangers 7-1.

The Black Stars forward had a great afternoon on Matchday 3 of the EFL Championship, dazzling with a superlative performance at the Coventry Building Society Arena where his side thrashed Queens Park Rangers 7-1 to register their second win in three league games, having also won in a huge margin against Derby County by 5-3, in which Asante also recorded a goal.

Asante scored the second goal of the game as he hit the back of the net with a ferocious strike from the 18-yard box to put Frank Lampard and his charges two goals up in 22 minutes. The 26 year old went on to provide sublime assists to help his side finish off the first half with five unanswered goals after Jack Rudoni had put them three goals up in 35 minutes.

Asante set up Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni to grab a brace apiece in the 37th and 43rd minutes respectively as they got the fourth and fifth goals of the day for Coventry City before half time. Lampard's men came back from the break to finish off the game in a perfect style as Danish midfielder Victor Torp hit the nail on the coffin with a brace to seal a huge win for The Sky Blues as Ivorian international, Richard Kone grabbed the consolation in the dying embers of the game for Queens Park Rangers.

The Ghanaian international has now recorded four goal involvements in three EFL Championship games; two goals and two assists apiece under his belt and will look to add more to his personal tally going forward.

Asante has been capped four times for the Black Stars of Ghana and has notched one goal so far; with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in September, the attacker will be hoping to get the call up in the upcoming international window where Ghana battles in a double header against Chad and Mali.