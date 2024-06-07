4 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu has extended his best wishes to the Black Stars as they strive to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, slated to be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Ghana recently ended a seven-game winless streak with a crucial victory over Mali in their latest qualifier, boosting their chances of progressing to the tournament.

Manu, who was initially called up to the Black Stars by CK Akonnor in 2022 for World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa but did not make his debut, has expressed his eagerness to rejoin the national team and contribute to their future successes.

“I am ever ready to play for Ghana. As long as I am fit and available, I am ready to honour any call by the coach and the Ghana Football Association,” Manu told JoySports.

Despite not being included in recent squad selections by coach Otto Addo, Manu remains committed to representing Ghana and encouraged the public to support the Black Stars in their ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

“I wish the team well and hope the public also supports the team in the upcoming games as they work to secure qualification,” he added.

Currently a free agent at 26, Manu faced a challenging season with Bundesliga club Darmstadt, where injuries limited his playing time.

Nonetheless, his determination to return to the field and represent Ghana remains unwavering.