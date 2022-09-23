10 minutes ago

Five-time World Champions Brazil has named a star-studded starting line-up to face the Black Stars of Ghana in Le Havre France later this evening.

Ghana has played Brazil four times and has lost all four matches and is expected to test their might against them once more.

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison is in post whiles the 38-year-old Chelsea defender Thiago Silva plays in central defence alongside Marquihnos.

Eder Militao and Alex Telles will play at the right and left full-back whiles in midfield Casemiro, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta complete the list in what is a 4-3-3 formation.

The front includes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Raphina.

FULL XI BELOW: