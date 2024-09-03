1 hour ago

Brazilian club SC Internacional has finalized the acquisition of Ghanaian youth talent Benjamin Arhin, who joins the club's under-20 team on a season-long loan from Dansoman Wise XI FC.

The announcement was made on Instagram via the Celeiro de Ases profile on the final day of the transfer window.

Arhin, a promising midfielder from Senya Bereku in Ghana's Central Region, has quickly made a name for himself in football.

Raised in Weija, Greater Accra, he joined Dansoman Wise XI FC in 2021. His impressive performances played a crucial role in the club's promotion from the Third Division to the Second Division League in the 2022 season.

His dedication and skill on the pitch earned him significant recognition, culminating in being named the Best Player of the Season.

This accolade reflects his exceptional talent and commitment to the game.

Arhin’s move to Internacional marks a significant step in his career, offering him the opportunity to showcase his abilities on a larger stage and continue his development as a footballer.

His journey from the local leagues in Ghana to the youth ranks of a prominent Brazilian club is a testament to his hard work and passion for the sport.