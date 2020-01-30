53 minutes ago

Ghana Premier league side Aduana Stars have appointed their new head coach David Kwame Amoah, who replaces the uncertified W.O Tandoh, Ghanaguardian.com understands.

David Amoah, a CAF Licence A holder signed a two-year contract with the Dormaa based club.

The acting coach W.O Tandoh will assist Amoah as his 1st assistant and also serve as the physical trainer of the team.

The former coach of Karela United, David Amoah will be unveil on Monday as the new head coach of the Ogya boys.

Credit ASHH FM