7 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso East constituency, Hon. Nasar Toure Mahama has passed away.

He passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Mr Toure was serving his fourth term in Parliament and held several key leadership and committee roles.

Until his untimely demise, he served as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee and also served as a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, the House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.

The late legislator is expected to be laid to rest later today following an Islamic burial at his residence in Nima, Accra.