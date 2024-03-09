1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality and host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, known professionally as Captain Smart, has been arrested.

The Onua TV host was arrested in connection with the death of former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah.

This comes after Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the late MP’s wife, lodged a formal complaint with the Accra Central Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, seeking answers regarding claims by Captain Smart that her husband had been poisoned.

Mrs. Kumah, in her complaint to the authorities, asserted that allegations made the journalist were false and were causing significant harm to the reputation of her departed husband.

She expressed deep concern over the insensitivity shown towards the grieving family and called on the authorities to take swift action against those spreading falsehoods.