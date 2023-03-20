15 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, has reportedly passed away.

The news of his death was confirmed on the official Facebook page of Parliament of Ghana.

The post read: "Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace."

The cause of his death is not immediately know as the family has not yet released any statement on his passing.

It is believed he passed away after battling illness.

He was 70 years old.

More soon..