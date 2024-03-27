3 hours ago

The 62-year-old Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah has finally been fired.

He was replaced with another retiree, a 61-year-old Julie Essiam.

Until now, Julie Essiam was the Head of Support Services Department at GRA.

Techfocus24 sources said the Board Chairman of GRA, Dr. Oteng Gyasi has opted to resign because he is opposed to the appointment of Julie Essiam, who is allegedly favored by former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Meanwhile, GRA staff, who are not yet aware of the changes at the top, are also said to be largely opposed to Julie Essiam management and leadership style, and are therefore likely to mount a strong protest to her appointment, even though they may not be able to do much about it.

It will be recalled that months ago, the GRA boss was under fire for staying in office two years after passing the retirement age without a contract.

Again, recently, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was on the case of the GRA boss for going after corporate tax defaulters publicly.