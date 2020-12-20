6 hours ago

The Kaneshie Market Complex in Accra is also on fire, Ghana Guardian has learnt.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known but pictures of the market in flames have started pouring out on social media.

The outbreak started from a section of the market and spreading through the popular trading centre.

This outbreak comes in just four days after a fire ravaged the Kantamanto market.

We understand personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been called to the scene and the situation now under control.

Prior to these two disturbing incidents in just one-week period, there have been reports on fire outbreaks at the Koforidua market in the Eastern Regional where shops and various items were consumed as well as the first floor of the GCB Bank Liberty House Building in the Central Business District of Accra.

All the outbreaks come under strange circumstances, according to reports.

The Kaneshie market in flames