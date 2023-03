1 hour ago

The Kejetia market in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi is currently in fire.

A video from the scene shared by broadcaster NYDJ tells a sad story.

Also, Sampson Kwame Nyamekye of Hello FM reports that several traders have been trapped in the flames.

According to him, almost all the major stores in the last floor of the market are on fire as thick smoke bellows high into the clouds.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More soon..