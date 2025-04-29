1 hour ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has been removed from office by President John Mahama, effective immediately.

This comes after suggestions made by a constitutional committee established in accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution of 1992.

The President made the decision following a receipt of the report from a committee established under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition submitted by Daniel Ofori, a citizen of Ghana.

The Committee, after reviewing testimonies and extensive evidence, concluded that grounds of stated misbehavior under Article 146(1) had been established against the Chief Justice.

It subsequently recommended her removal from office.

In line with Article 146(9), President Mahama was bound to act on the Committee’s recommendation.

A statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed the dismissal, stressing that the decision takes effect immediately.