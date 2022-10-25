14 minutes ago

The Majority Caucus are demanding the immediate removal of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as Ghana's finance minister.

The group is also urging the dismissal of Mr. Charles Adu-Boahen, the Minister of State in charge of the Finance Ministry.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, said the action will help restore confidence in the economy.

He threatened that the Majority Caucus will boycott the budget hearing, the debate, and any other official business if the President fails to comply.

