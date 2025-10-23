1 hour ago

Former First Lady and Leader of the 31st December Womens Movement, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has reportedly passed away.

She reportedly passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025 after a short illness.

Her family is yet to release an official statement on the sad news.

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, was a prominent political figure and women’s rights advocate who played a key role in Ghana’s political and social transformation during and after her husband’s presidency.

She served as the founder and leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and was a former First Lady from 1981 to 2001.

A pioneering voice for women’s empowerment, she also spearheaded the 31st December Women’s Movement, which championed the rights and welfare of women and children across the country.

Nana Konadu’s passing comes nearly four years after the death of her husband, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, who died in November 2020.