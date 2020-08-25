2 hours ago

Anderlecht winger Jeremy Doku has been handed his first senior call up by the country of his birth Belgium for their Euro League game against Iceland next month.

The youngster has been heavily courted by the country of his parents Ghana but has now decided to play for Belgium.

The Belgium born Ghanaian had a stellar breakthrough season with giants Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League.

Doku, who is eligible to represent Ghana, the country of his parents, netted four goals and made three assist before the league was cancelled.

His performances this season hasn't gone unnoticed with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez handing the 18-year old a shot at the national team with the Euro league game against Iceland

Belgium's golden generation are ageing and to remain competitive at the top stage, Martinez hope a process of integrating youngsters like Doku is important.

"Jérémy Doku and Dharles De Ketelaere . We want to influence their progress by letting them gain experience," the Spaniard is quoted as saying.

SQUAD BELOW: