41 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have terminated the appointment of assistant coach Seth Hoffman.

The former Hearts of Oak trainer becomes the latest coach to be fired by the Wonder Club who have already parted ways with two coaches since their promotion to the Ghanaian top flight via congressional approval from the Ghana FA.

"We regret to inform you that your services with the club are no longer required", a club letter to Hoffman read.

"your contract with the club is therefore terminated with immediate effect", the letter added.

Veteran trainer Anor Walker was appointed head coach of the Accra club last week.